Photo 1619
thriving fungi
they are so vibrant you can see them from quite a distance. I'm sorry I'm a bit absent, it's been a hard 10 days or so
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4482
photos
251
followers
244
following
443% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th August 2022 7:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
australia
,
conservation
,
fungi
Mags
ace
Lovely capture with bright color and texture. It's so easy to get attached to our creatures - like family.
August 31st, 2022
