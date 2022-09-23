Sign up
Photo 1644
dainty and tasty
the berries left after flowering are small, so you have to gather a lot to get a feed, but they are sweet and tart and quite blueberry like - it will a little while before these move from buds and flowers to fruit
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
plant
flower
native
australia
garden
dianella
Corinne
ace
Superb details
September 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great capture of this stunning flower, such a beautiful shape and gorgeous colours.
September 26th, 2022
