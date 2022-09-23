Previous
dainty and tasty by koalagardens
Photo 1644

dainty and tasty

the berries left after flowering are small, so you have to gather a lot to get a feed, but they are sweet and tart and quite blueberry like - it will a little while before these move from buds and flowers to fruit
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Photo Details

Superb details
September 26th, 2022  
Great capture of this stunning flower, such a beautiful shape and gorgeous colours.
September 26th, 2022  
