2 noisy birds by koalagardens
Photo 1922

2 noisy birds

in front we have the Noisy Friarbird and in back the Noisy Minor. there was also a Blue-faced honeyeater but I couldn't get them all in the same frame
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Corinne C ace
I won't try to get the flower while he is around! Fabulous portrait!
August 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Terrific capture
August 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Nice facial detail.
August 26th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - he has that determined look , making sure the flower is his !
August 26th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Even in the distance the noisy minor looks annoyed! Lovely close-up of the friarbird.
August 26th, 2023  
