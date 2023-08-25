Sign up
Previous
Photo 1922
2 noisy birds
in front we have the Noisy Friarbird and in back the Noisy Minor. there was also a Blue-faced honeyeater but I couldn't get them all in the same frame
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
5
5
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1919
3029
3030
1920
1921
3031
1922
3032
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
Corinne C
ace
I won't try to get the flower while he is around! Fabulous portrait!
August 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture
August 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Nice facial detail.
August 26th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - he has that determined look , making sure the flower is his !
August 26th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Even in the distance the noisy minor looks annoyed! Lovely close-up of the friarbird.
August 26th, 2023
