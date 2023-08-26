Previous
Blue Faced honeyeater by koalagardens
Photo 1923

Blue Faced honeyeater

feeding in the same grevillea as the two noisy birds and staying well towards the back of the bush
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Kitty Hawke ace
How very odd (in the best possible way of course)....he seems to be growing out of that flower !!!!! Love it :)
August 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha! - the same thoughts as @cutekitty
August 27th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Yes, it looks like that flower is part of his plumage.
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
