Previous
Photo 1923
Blue Faced honeyeater
feeding in the same grevillea as the two noisy birds and staying well towards the back of the bush
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5177
photos
250
followers
243
following
526% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th August 2023 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao17
Kitty Hawke
ace
How very odd (in the best possible way of course)....he seems to be growing out of that flower !!!!! Love it :)
August 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! - the same thoughts as
@cutekitty
August 27th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Yes, it looks like that flower is part of his plumage.
August 27th, 2023
