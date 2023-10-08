Previous
spring growth by koalagardens
Photo 1966

spring growth

water droplets on the lovely bronze new growth on a eucalypt (swamp mahogany - eucalyptus robusta)
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
538% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely droplets and color!
October 9th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise