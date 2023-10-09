Sign up
Previous
Photo 1967
red gerbera
rather a pretty colour, mostly I have white ones
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
garden
,
gerbera
Diana
ace
this sure is a beauty, fabulous shot and colour.
October 11th, 2023
Christina
ace
Very nice colour
October 11th, 2023
