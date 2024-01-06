Previous
pretty as a princess ... by koalagardens
Photo 2056

pretty as a princess ...

... lily
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tiger lily? I like the water drops.
January 7th, 2024  
@cdcook48 princess lily :)
January 7th, 2024  
Lovely patterns
January 7th, 2024  
Beautiful close up with wonderful tones and droplets.
January 7th, 2024  
Ooooh! So beautiful and rain-drenched!
January 7th, 2024  
