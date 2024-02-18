Sign up
Previous
Photo 2099
end of split tones
and couldn't resist Leo in the little suit I had made for him
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
7
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
iPhone XR
Privacy
Public
Tags
leo
,
for2024
Milanie
ace
That is so cute!
February 18th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Leo and his little suit are both so cute!
February 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awww- a little "joey" of your own! That onsie is adorable.
February 18th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This just melts my heart. What an adorable baby and that outfit makes him so uniquely yours.
February 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so cute in his own little koala suit ! Such a bonny baby !
February 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Adorable and what a cute little onesie!
February 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
He sure looks like a robust new born. Beautiful capture, extra so, with that suit. He’s definitely part of the koalagardens family now.
February 18th, 2024
