Photo 474
Buzzing the Clover
"A bee is never as busy as it seems; it's just that it can't buzz any slower."
Kin Hubbard
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
474
photos
51
followers
60
following
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
18th April 2020 1:04pm
motion
,
red
,
green
,
bee
,
clover
,
flying
,
wings
,
magenta
,
canon eos r
