Photo 487
Spread Your Wings
"When the stormy winds of life threaten to knock you down, may you have the courage to spread your wings and fly!"
--Lance Wubbels
1st May 2020
1st May 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
1st May 2020 9:27am
Tags
water
,
fly
,
lake
,
wings
,
swim
,
canada goose
,
spread
,
canon eos r
Jean
ace
Beautiful capture of that wingspan!
May 1st, 2020
Kate
ace
Love all the detail in the wings and back feathers.
May 1st, 2020
tony gig
Lovely timing and shot...fav
May 1st, 2020
