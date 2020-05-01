Previous
Next
Spread Your Wings by kvphoto
Photo 487

Spread Your Wings

"When the stormy winds of life threaten to knock you down, may you have the courage to spread your wings and fly!"
--Lance Wubbels
1st May 2020 1st May 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Beautiful capture of that wingspan!
May 1st, 2020  
Kate ace
Love all the detail in the wings and back feathers.
May 1st, 2020  
tony gig
Lovely timing and shot...fav
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise