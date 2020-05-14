Previous
Cappuccino Foam by kvphoto
Cappuccino Foam

“Some poems froth and foam and rise… out of my morning cup of mist-sweetened coffee.”
― Sanober Khan, Turquoise Silence
KV

judith deacon ace
This makes a wonderful abstract picture - well seen.
May 15th, 2020  
