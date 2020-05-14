Sign up
Cappuccino Foam
“Some poems froth and foam and rise… out of my morning cup of mist-sweetened coffee.”
― Sanober Khan, Turquoise Silence
14th May 2020
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
14th May 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rock
,
river
,
patterns
,
textures
,
foam
,
froth
,
canon eos r
judith deacon
ace
This makes a wonderful abstract picture - well seen.
May 15th, 2020
