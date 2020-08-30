Previous
Hibiscus by kvphoto
Photo 608

Hibiscus

I'm thankful for so many things... today I am thankful for blue skies and beautiful flowers to brighten my day.

--KV
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

KV

@kvphoto
Kate ace
Great colors and focus. The blue sky is a good background for the hibiscus flowers and buds.
August 30th, 2020  
