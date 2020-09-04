Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 613
Framing the Moon
"I've decided to get into shape, and the shape I've selected is a triangle."
--Howie Mandel-- I never tire of seeing the moon during the daylight.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
7
1
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
4th September 2020 7:27am
Tags
moon
,
triangle
,
blue sky
,
power lines
,
moonset
,
power tower
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful capture! I like how you lined it up. LOL! I like the old Howie when he had all that curly hair and said, "what - what," and blew up all those surgical gloves - dressed in scrubs. =)
September 4th, 2020
MOONCHILD
Love the day moon!!! Great capture!!
September 4th, 2020
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Maggie... I'll have to look that up on YouTube... I only know him from America's Got Talent.
September 4th, 2020
KV
ace
@dawrenda
Thanks so much... it is so much easier to shoot the moon in the daylight... one of my favorite things is to catch the moonrise at sunset time or moonset at sun rise... the light can be really spectacular.
September 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great lines and framing,
September 4th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@kvphoto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtm1N4NV2zk
September 4th, 2020
KV
ace
@marlboromaam
Howie looks funny with hair! This is so silly it is funny... love the “handbag.”
September 4th, 2020
