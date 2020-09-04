Previous
Framing the Moon by kvphoto
Framing the Moon

"I've decided to get into shape, and the shape I've selected is a triangle."

--Howie Mandel-- I never tire of seeing the moon during the daylight.
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful capture! I like how you lined it up. LOL! I like the old Howie when he had all that curly hair and said, "what - what," and blew up all those surgical gloves - dressed in scrubs. =)
September 4th, 2020  
MOONCHILD
Love the day moon!!! Great capture!!
September 4th, 2020  
KV ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Maggie... I'll have to look that up on YouTube... I only know him from America's Got Talent.
September 4th, 2020  
KV ace
@dawrenda Thanks so much... it is so much easier to shoot the moon in the daylight... one of my favorite things is to catch the moonrise at sunset time or moonset at sun rise... the light can be really spectacular.
September 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great lines and framing,
September 4th, 2020  
KV ace
@marlboromaam Howie looks funny with hair! This is so silly it is funny... love the “handbag.”
September 4th, 2020  
