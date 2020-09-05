Sign up
Photo 614
Lily
"The rose does best as a rose. Lilies make the best lilies. And look! You - the best you around!"
--Rumi
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
lily
,
canon eos r
,
smith gilbert gardens
,
kennesaw ga
Elena Arquero
ace
Such a beautiful close up, nature's perfection!
September 5th, 2020
Kate
ace
Lovely POV and wonderful colors.
September 5th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colour and pov, fav
September 5th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful capture
September 5th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful, KV! FAV and pinning! =)
September 5th, 2020
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Gorgeous, luscious color.
September 5th, 2020
