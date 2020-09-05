Previous
Lily by kvphoto
Photo 614

Lily

"The rose does best as a rose. Lilies make the best lilies. And look! You - the best you around!"

--Rumi
Elena Arquero ace
Such a beautiful close up, nature's perfection!
September 5th, 2020  
Kate ace
Lovely POV and wonderful colors.
September 5th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful colour and pov, fav
September 5th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful capture
September 5th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful, KV! FAV and pinning! =)
September 5th, 2020  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Gorgeous, luscious color.
September 5th, 2020  
