Photo 718
Happy Holidays
Whatever is beautiful. Whatever is meaningful. Whatever brings you happiness. May it be yours this holiday season and throughout the coming year.
--Anonymous
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Tags
red
,
green
,
silver
,
decorations
,
theme-holidays
,
sony a7iii
