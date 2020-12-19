Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 719
Crescent Moon Sunset
"Yours is the light by which my spirit's born: - you are my sun, my moon, and all my stars."
--e. e. cummings
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
2
2
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th December 2020 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
sunset
,
blue
,
trees
,
pink
,
crescent
,
sony a7iii
marlboromaam
ace
Now this really is stunning! Love the color you captured!
December 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of this beautiful scene.
December 20th, 2020
