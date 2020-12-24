Rainy Day

"I've learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way (s)he handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights."



--Maya Angelou--I dearly miss the beautiful artistry of Maya Angelou's and her spoken words... I was blessed to have heard her speak twice and those events I hold close to my heart and cherish. I really don't mind rainy days... I've never lost any luggage but I can only imagine how disconcerting it would be. I have experienced untangling Christmas tree lights... that was definitely not fun. Hope you all have a very Merry Christmas.