Road and Sky Collide by kvphoto
Photo 731

Road and Sky Collide

"When we come to the place where the road and the sky collide...
Throw me over the edge and let my spirit glide."

--Jackson Browne--2020 has been quite a ride for the world yet even in darkness there is light. I have faith that 2021 will be better. As Jackson Browne says "let your spirit glide" into the new year.

This image from a few weeks back ends my second year of 365. Thanks for a great year in photos. Although 2020 was a tough year... having this project got me through the rough parts. I so enjoyed sharing my love of photography with kindred spirits here on 365 and I feel as if I made a few new friends around the world in the process. Heartfelt thanks for a great year in photos from the 365 community.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Gorgeous and a peaceful capture for the final day of the year! Happy 2021! :)
December 31st, 2020  
sheri
Fantastic. Those stars!
December 31st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful. Happy New Year to you, KV! I hope you continue with 365.
December 31st, 2020  
