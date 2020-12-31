Road and Sky Collide

"When we come to the place where the road and the sky collide...

Throw me over the edge and let my spirit glide."



--Jackson Browne--2020 has been quite a ride for the world yet even in darkness there is light. I have faith that 2021 will be better. As Jackson Browne says "let your spirit glide" into the new year.



This image from a few weeks back ends my second year of 365. Thanks for a great year in photos. Although 2020 was a tough year... having this project got me through the rough parts. I so enjoyed sharing my love of photography with kindred spirits here on 365 and I feel as if I made a few new friends around the world in the process. Heartfelt thanks for a great year in photos from the 365 community.