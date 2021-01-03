Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 734
Tall Trees
"For a tree to become tall it must grow tough roots among the rocks."
--Friedrich Nietzsche--I am heading out on another camping adventure today... you may not see comments from me until I return home. Have a terrific week!
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
4
2
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
3rd January 2021 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
Such a cool sky
January 4th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful colors + capture
January 4th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful bare trees against your lovely sky!
January 4th, 2021
Kevin Smith
Great colours in the sky.
January 4th, 2021
