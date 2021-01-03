Previous
Tall Trees by kvphoto
Photo 734

Tall Trees

"For a tree to become tall it must grow tough roots among the rocks."

--Friedrich Nietzsche--I am heading out on another camping adventure today... you may not see comments from me until I return home. Have a terrific week!
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Photo Details

Kate ace
Such a cool sky
January 4th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful colors + capture
January 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful bare trees against your lovely sky!
January 4th, 2021  
Kevin Smith
Great colours in the sky.
January 4th, 2021  
