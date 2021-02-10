Sign up
Photo 772
Locked On
"Too many locks, not enough keys."
--Sarah Dessen
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
4
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
894
photos
141
followers
133
following
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
769
119
120
770
121
771
122
772
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2021 12:15pm
bridge
,
railing
,
locked
,
locks
,
padlock
,
rome georgia
,
theme-blackwhite
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
Nice composition and great clarity
February 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
This is wonderful, KV! Where is this and are they all marked?
February 10th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Very much like this
February 10th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
multi colored lady....Wwat the heck lol....
February 10th, 2021
