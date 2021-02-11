Sign up
Photo 773
I See You
This heart is a tiny token of affection from the amazing artist Laurel Burch and is another entry for the macro-heart challenge. If you haven't given this theme a try be sure to do so by this Sunday, February 14th.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
1
1
4
1
1
365
ILCE-7M3
11th February 2021 2:08pm
Tags
macro
,
heart
,
jewelry
,
affection
,
token
,
i see you
,
solarization
,
laurel burch
,
theme-blackwhite
,
sony a7iii
,
macro-heart
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely little treasure and capture!
February 11th, 2021
