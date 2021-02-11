Previous
I See You by kvphoto
I See You

This heart is a tiny token of affection from the amazing artist Laurel Burch and is another entry for the macro-heart challenge. If you haven't given this theme a try be sure to do so by this Sunday, February 14th.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely little treasure and capture!
February 11th, 2021  
