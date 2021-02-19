Previous
Next
Falls @ Waters Creek by kvphoto
Photo 781

Falls @ Waters Creek

"And into the forest I go to lose my mind and find my soul."

--John Muir
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Gorgeous! I could live right there. =)
February 19th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Love the quote and the photo, fav
February 19th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful. I love this pov.
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise