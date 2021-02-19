Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 781
Falls @ Waters Creek
"And into the forest I go to lose my mind and find my soul."
--John Muir
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
3
3
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th February 2021 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
waterfall
,
north georgia
,
sony a7iii
,
waters creek
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Gorgeous! I could live right there. =)
February 19th, 2021
Jennie B.
ace
Love the quote and the photo, fav
February 19th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful. I love this pov.
February 19th, 2021
