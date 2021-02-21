Previous
Next
Swirling Sky by kvphoto
Photo 783

Swirling Sky

"Next time a sunrise steals your breath or a meadow of flowers leave you speechless, remain that way. Say nothing, and listen as Heaven whispers, do you like it? I did it just for you."

--Max Lucado--Sunrise this morning was a show stopper. I'm not sure I've ever seen clouds like this before.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise