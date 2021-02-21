Sign up
Photo 783
Swirling Sky
"Next time a sunrise steals your breath or a meadow of flowers leave you speechless, remain that way. Say nothing, and listen as Heaven whispers, do you like it? I did it just for you."
--Max Lucado--Sunrise this morning was a show stopper. I'm not sure I've ever seen clouds like this before.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st February 2021 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
magenta
,
swirling
,
sony a7iii
