Photo 883
Sunshine Through the Trees
"Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow."
--Helen Keller
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Tags
rocks
,
trees
,
sunshine
,
sunburst
,
june21words
Krista Marson
ace
such a nice pic!
June 1st, 2021
