Gold & White by kvphoto
Photo 891

Gold & White

Honeysuckle is a symbol of happiness and carries a sweet, sweet aroma. Because it is hardy and difficult to kill once established it also symbolizes devotion and everlasting bonds.
-- https://florgeous.com/honeysuckle-flower-meaning/
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

