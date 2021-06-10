Previous
Summer Stripes by kvphoto
Photo 892

Summer Stripes

"Don't be afraid to show your light.. If it ends up being too much for people.. tell them to wear sunglasses!"

--Gabrielle Roth
10th June 2021

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Photo Details

Kate ace
Very creative. Nice composition and colors.
June 10th, 2021  
moni kozi
Very nice shot! And a perfect match for the quote.
June 10th, 2021  
Diana ace
Love the colour combination and composition.
June 10th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Neat summer image
June 10th, 2021  
