Photo 892
Summer Stripes
"Don't be afraid to show your light.. If it ends up being too much for people.. tell them to wear sunglasses!"
--Gabrielle Roth
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
4
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1041
photos
150
followers
142
following
244% complete
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
892
886
887
888
889
890
149
891
892
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th June 2021 12:58pm
Tags
green
,
blue
,
sunglasses
,
stripes
,
sunscreen
,
beach towel
,
june21words
Kate
ace
Very creative. Nice composition and colors.
June 10th, 2021
moni kozi
Very nice shot! And a perfect match for the quote.
June 10th, 2021
Diana
ace
Love the colour combination and composition.
June 10th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Neat summer image
June 10th, 2021
