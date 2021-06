Foggy Morning @ Clark Creek

Our recent 4 night camping trip was such a nice little vacation get-a-way. After setting up our camp last Monday afternoon the thunderstorms rolled in... the next morning it rained and then the weather cleared. The best thing is that after the storms moved through we had cooler temperatures, lower humidity, and a nice breeze coming off of the lake. Sine the June word of the day is "Share a vacation" I thought of our most recent camping trip.