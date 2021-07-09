Previous
Refraction by kvphoto
Refraction

"You're a refraction of the one light. You're a waveform of light. You're a fractal, a pattern that continuously changes."

--Frederick Lenz
@kvphoto
Diana ace
Beautiful refraction, great colours and quote.
July 9th, 2021  
Stephanie
Love the color!
July 9th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 9th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Super quote and such an appealing image. The shape and diminishing curve is delightful. I love the vibrancy of colour too.
July 9th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Stunning
July 9th, 2021  
