Photo 921
Refraction
"You're a refraction of the one light. You're a waveform of light. You're a fractal, a pattern that continuously changes."
--Frederick Lenz
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
5
5
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th July 2021 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
flower
,
leaf
,
orange
,
refraction
,
water droplet
,
coneflower
Diana
ace
Beautiful refraction, great colours and quote.
July 9th, 2021
Stephanie
Love the color!
July 9th, 2021
bkb in the city
Nice shot
July 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Super quote and such an appealing image. The shape and diminishing curve is delightful. I love the vibrancy of colour too.
July 9th, 2021
Granny7
ace
Stunning
July 9th, 2021
