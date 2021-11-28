Sign up
Photo 1063
It's My Nut
I watched this squirrel dig way down in the flowerbed to retrieve his nut... then he raced across the yard, climbed the fence and raced to the corner. There is a bit of mulch on his nose.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1309
photos
159
followers
163
following
291% complete
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
28th November 2021 11:02am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
squirrel
,
fence
,
nut
