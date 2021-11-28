Previous
It's My Nut by kvphoto
It's My Nut

I watched this squirrel dig way down in the flowerbed to retrieve his nut... then he raced across the yard, climbed the fence and raced to the corner. There is a bit of mulch on his nose.
@kvphoto
