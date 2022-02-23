Previous
Just Down from Mather Point by kvphoto
Just Down from Mather Point

Grand Canyon Trip Day 14: February 23. The snow began falling last night and continued through this morning. The temperature stayed below freezing all day and our fresh water lines from our tanks froze up. Our backup plan is having a few gallon jugs of fresh water to keep us going. Since we didn’t want to use water to do dishes we got takeout pizza for lunch… it was yummy!

We walked over to Mather Point this afternoon. With the snow and slushy/icy roads there were fewer people out and about. Sugar had such fun romping and rolling in the snow. She put smiles on so many faces today… our included.

The canyon looked exceptionally gorgeous with the fallen snow and also with the snow storm still visible across the canyon. We walked back to the camper and took some time to edit and post photos.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Bill ace
Absolutely beautiful. These conditions will give you more reasons to remember this memorable trip.
February 24th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Now I need to go back in the winter time! I have been 3 times all during the summer, did the south as well as the north part. The snow just makes it even more dramatic against the red rock canyon stones. This is a fantastic shot!
Have pizza, buy bottles water, this is a lifetime experience ! Oh and stay warm :)
February 24th, 2022  
Mags ace
Stunning!
February 24th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Wow! You are really capturing those beautiful colors and also the beautiful detailed layers in the canyon walls.
February 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
You've captured those colors so beautifully and your composing of the shot if terrific
February 24th, 2022  
