Just Down from Mather Point

Grand Canyon Trip Day 14: February 23. The snow began falling last night and continued through this morning. The temperature stayed below freezing all day and our fresh water lines from our tanks froze up. Our backup plan is having a few gallon jugs of fresh water to keep us going. Since we didn’t want to use water to do dishes we got takeout pizza for lunch… it was yummy!



We walked over to Mather Point this afternoon. With the snow and slushy/icy roads there were fewer people out and about. Sugar had such fun romping and rolling in the snow. She put smiles on so many faces today… our included.



The canyon looked exceptionally gorgeous with the fallen snow and also with the snow storm still visible across the canyon. We walked back to the camper and took some time to edit and post photos.