Cheaha Falls #2

This is another picture from yesterday's hike to Cheaha Falls... such a pretty spot.



We were busy today with errands... Sugar got a bath @ Amazing Tails and the Silverado got a well needed oil change as well as two runs through the car wash. Then I stocked up on groceries... looking forward to some nice salads and fresh veggies! Kate got busy doing laundry... even though we did laundry three times while we were gone there was still plenty to do when we got home!