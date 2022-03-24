Previous
Lone Tree by kvphoto
Photo 1175

Lone Tree

Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). This lone tree is identified by my "Seek" app as a Great Basin Bristlecone Pine. I think it is a bristlecone pine but could also be a Rocky Mountain bristlecone pine... not sure.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Photo Details

Kate ace
It’s a great tree nonetheless! Wonderful composition
March 24th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing clarity across the board. What a view!
March 24th, 2022  
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
March 24th, 2022  
