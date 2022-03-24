Sign up
Photo 1175
Lone Tree
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). This lone tree is identified by my "Seek" app as a Great Basin Bristlecone Pine. I think it is a bristlecone pine but could also be a Rocky Mountain bristlecone pine... not sure.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1440
photos
159
followers
150
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th February 2022 12:13pm
Tags
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
south kaibab trail
Kate
ace
It's a great tree nonetheless! Wonderful composition
March 24th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing clarity across the board. What a view!
March 24th, 2022
Lin
ace
Gorgeous!
March 24th, 2022
