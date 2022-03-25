Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1176
Backpacking the South Kaibab Trail
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). This shot was taken about three hours into our descent. In front of me are two fellow hikers and one of our guides... behind me was one other hiker from our group and our other guide.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1442
photos
160
followers
150
following
322% complete
View this month »
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Latest from all albums
264
1172
1173
265
1174
1175
1176
266
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th February 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
,
backpackers
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
south kaibab trail
Mags
ace
Such a cool view!
March 25th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
What a view!
March 25th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Those stairs, I feel my quads just looking at this lol. Stunning!
March 25th, 2022
Pam
ace
There is a lot of steps! I am sure worth the trek for that amazing view! Great composition!
March 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
I get dizzy just looking at this, such a wonderful capture and scene. You must be so fit, in my wildest dreams I could not do this! Well done KV :-)
March 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close