Previous
Next
Backpacking the South Kaibab Trail by kvphoto
Photo 1176

Backpacking the South Kaibab Trail

Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). This shot was taken about three hours into our descent. In front of me are two fellow hikers and one of our guides... behind me was one other hiker from our group and our other guide.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a cool view!
March 25th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
What a view!
March 25th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Those stairs, I feel my quads just looking at this lol. Stunning!
March 25th, 2022  
Pam ace
There is a lot of steps! I am sure worth the trek for that amazing view! Great composition!
March 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
I get dizzy just looking at this, such a wonderful capture and scene. You must be so fit, in my wildest dreams I could not do this! Well done KV :-)
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise