Photo 1178
Grand Canyon & Colorado River
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). Even though the day started out with snow and very cold temperatures (9F) it got warmer as we descended into the canyon.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1445
photos
160
followers
151
following
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1173
1174
1175
1176
266
1177
267
1178
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th February 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
colorado river
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
