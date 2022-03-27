Previous
Grand Canyon & Colorado River by kvphoto
Grand Canyon & Colorado River

Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). Even though the day started out with snow and very cold temperatures (9F) it got warmer as we descended into the canyon.
