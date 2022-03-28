Previous
Gnarly Tree by kvphoto
Photo 1179

Gnarly Tree

Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). When we crossed the black bridge over the Colorado we were about a half mile from the campground and close to the end of our first day of hiking.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

KV

@kvphoto
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous scene beautifully captured. I love all the shapes, textures and colours.
March 28th, 2022  
