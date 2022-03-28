Sign up
Photo 1179
Gnarly Tree
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). When we crossed the black bridge over the Colorado we were about a half mile from the campground and close to the end of our first day of hiking.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
ILCE-7M3
25th February 2022 5:02pm
Tags
arizona
grand canyon
grand canyon national park
grand canyon backpacking trip
Diana
ace
Fabulous scene beautifully captured. I love all the shapes, textures and colours.
March 28th, 2022
