Photo 1186
Trees and Ridge Line
Day 2 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 26th). The line of trees and the ridge line caught my eye as I I walked from Phantom Ranch up the North Kaibab trail.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Tags
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
