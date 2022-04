Bright Angel Creek

Day 2 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 26th). As I I walked from Phantom Ranch up the North Kaibab trail I couldn't help but admire the beauty of Bright Angel Creek. I've been inspired by the creative edits I've seen with the use of Ai Art Generator NightCafe... haven't had the time to figure that out so I created this in PhotoShop CC with the oil paint filter. I also posted a B&W version I created of this one by using Silver Effects Pro 3.