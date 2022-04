Rock Stars

Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). We walked along the river trail and then took the Bright Angel trail. I think this shot may have been taken along the river trail but may have been on the Bright Angel trail. (L to R) Sue, Alex & Mandy (one of our guides) are all rock stars as were Rob & Kendrick (our other guide) who were coming along behind me.