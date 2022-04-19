Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1201
Stacked Stones
Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). This are of stacked stones looked so unusual and interesting. At this point we were fairly close to the Indian Garden campground.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1473
photos
160
followers
151
following
329% complete
View this month »
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
Latest from all albums
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
272
1200
1201
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th February 2022 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
bright angel trail
,
stacked stones
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close