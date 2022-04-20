Previous
Next
Tree by kvphoto
Photo 1202

Tree

Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). Just before we arrived at Indian Garden there were some incredibly beautiful trees.

--please excuse my absence... I've been super busy with yard work, planting new trees and flowers, and doing a little hiking.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sporen Maken
Stunning, a fairytale
April 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise