Purple Mountain Majesty

Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). The color of the mountains in the shadows made me think of the anthem America the Beautiful by David Phelps:



Oh beautiful, for space and skies

For amber waves of grain

For purple mountain majesty

Above the fruited plain

America, America

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea