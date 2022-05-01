Sign up
Photo 1213
Tonto West Sunset
Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip. As we began hiking back to the campground the sky kept getting prettier.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Taken
27th February 2022 8:21pm
Tags
panorama
,
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
colorado river
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
tonto west trail”
