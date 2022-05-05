Previous
Indian Garden Trees by kvphoto
Indian Garden Trees

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. The morning light at Indian Garden was lovely to see on the final day of my trip.
@kvphoto
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous POV.
May 5th, 2022  
