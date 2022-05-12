Previous
Next
Bright Angel Trail by kvphoto
Photo 1224

Bright Angel Trail

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. Another look st he Bright Angel Trail.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful with and wonderful lighting.
May 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
excellent lines, colours and light
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise