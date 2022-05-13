Previous
Next
Snowy Log by kvphoto
Photo 1225

Snowy Log

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. This snowy log was off to the left of the trail.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
335% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
That colour is so incredibly beautiful
May 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise