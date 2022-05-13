Sign up
Photo 1225
Snowy Log
Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. This snowy log was off to the left of the trail.
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1497
photos
163
followers
154
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th February 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
landscape
,
hiking
,
grand canyon national park
,
bright angel trail
,
backpacking trip
moni kozi
ace
That colour is so incredibly beautiful
May 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
