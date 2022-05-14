Previous
Along the Bright Angel Trail by kvphoto
Photo 1226

Along the Bright Angel Trail

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. What a journey this backpacking trip was for me and one I hope to have again. The September permits for the rim to rim trip got turned down now I’m hoping for an October 22 or May 23 trip.
14th May 2022

Casablanca ace
Hope you get your permits. Looks such an amazing experience
May 14th, 2022  
