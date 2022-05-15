Previous
Trekking Poles by kvphoto
Trekking Poles

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip - February 28th. My poles were an essential piece of equipment that helped me hike safely.
Diana ace
I am sure of that, lovely shot albeit rather cold lopking
May 16th, 2022  
