Photo 1229
Icy Corner
Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip- February 28th. After turning he corner we hit s solid sheet of ice and the scariest spot of the entire trip. We all made it safely through thankfully.
—We are camping this week and have very limited connectivity.., thanks in advance for your comments.
17th May 2022
17th May 22
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1501
photos
163
followers
154
following
336% complete
View this month »
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th February 2022 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
hiking
,
grand canyon national park
,
bright angel trail
,
backpacking trip
Diana
ace
Such amazing scenery and capture!
May 17th, 2022
