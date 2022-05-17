Previous
Icy Corner by kvphoto
Icy Corner

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip- February 28th. After turning he corner we hit s solid sheet of ice and the scariest spot of the entire trip. We all made it safely through thankfully.

—We are camping this week and have very limited connectivity.., thanks in advance for your comments.
Diana ace
Such amazing scenery and capture!
May 17th, 2022  
