Sheet of Ice

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip- February 28th. Similar to the shot I posted yesterday but this one shows the ice better. When the last two people in our group turned the corner and came across the ice there was a group of teenage boys racing haphazardly down the trail without any spikes on their shoes they were slipping and sliding on the ice and endangering the two coming up… our guides yelled at them and asked them to back off until they got past the ice… it was a nail biting moment but they made it safely past the slick spot.