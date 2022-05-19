Sign up
Photo 1231
Bright Angel Tunnel
Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip- February 28th. I’m close to the end of my hike here at the 2nd tunnel. The photo was taken by Kendrick Callaway… trail guide extraordinaire!
19th May 2022
19th May 22
4
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1503
photos
163
followers
154
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th February 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
hiking
,
grand canyon national park
,
bright angel trail
,
backpacking trip
Diana
ace
Another spectacular capture! I hope you are going to make a coffee table book!
May 19th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Love that tunnel and the sense of both heat and brightness and cool snow.
May 19th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, this is fascinating. Such a beautiful place.
May 19th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful scenery
May 19th, 2022
